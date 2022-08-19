Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.9 %

ROST opened at $92.00 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $126.86. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14.

Insider Activity

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $34,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

