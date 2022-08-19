Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.89.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $91.01. 4,910,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $125.72.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

