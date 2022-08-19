Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New C$131.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.66.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

