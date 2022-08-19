Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

