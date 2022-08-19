Royal Bank of Canada Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RUS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUS opened at C$29.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.45. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$23.80 and a 1-year high of C$36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

About Russel Metals

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.