Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $198.00

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 298.89 ($3.61), with a volume of 1292260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.64).

Ruffer Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 308.83. The company has a market cap of £985.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,096.30.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

