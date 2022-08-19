Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Down 8.1%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.98. 12,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 685,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

RSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $87,802.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,975,810.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 13,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $87,802.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,744,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,810.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $702,509.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,129,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 445,955 shares of company stock worth $2,674,293. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 715,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,755,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 159,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

