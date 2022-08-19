Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

