Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Ryerson Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of RYI stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76.
Ryerson Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryerson Company Profile
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryerson (RYI)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.