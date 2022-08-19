Ryo Currency (RYO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $225.00

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $539,001.12 and approximately $225.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.20 or 0.07898871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00162706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00255366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00713576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00557130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000988 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,018,802 coins and its circulating supply is 39,901,490 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.