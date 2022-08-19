SafePal (SFP) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

SafePal (SFP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. SafePal has a market cap of $37.72 million and $11.33 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafePal has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00103072 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00032009 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000385 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

SafePal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

