Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

