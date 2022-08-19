Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.35. 84,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,348. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

