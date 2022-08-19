Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys Shares of 3,000,000 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,720,000. Zynga accounts for about 25.9% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.26% of Zynga as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,944,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 807,529 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 237,524 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Saturday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Zynga Stock Performance

Zynga Profile

ZNGA remained flat at $8.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

