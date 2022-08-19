Samson Rock Capital LLP Has $1.34 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Samson Rock Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises about 1.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,239. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

