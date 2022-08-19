Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $547,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Ares Management comprises about 0.5% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Ares Management by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 31,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Ares Management Price Performance

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 75,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $640,060.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,675,568 shares in the company, valued at $73,482,060.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,798. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

