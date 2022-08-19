San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.85

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $14.58. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 636,908 shares.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,350.08% and a net margin of 96.64%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.1452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9,553.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Further Reading

