Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Sanderson Farms worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 605,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAFM remained flat at $204.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,600. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.