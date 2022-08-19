Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,916.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 15,000 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,759.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.