Satozhi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,757.00 (SATOZ)

Satozhi (SATOZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Satozhi has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Satozhi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Satozhi has a total market cap of $369,457.97 and $11,757.00 worth of Satozhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00788259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Satozhi Coin Profile
Satozhi’s official Twitter account is @satozhiofficial.
Buying and Selling Satozhi
