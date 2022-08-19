Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Raised by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

