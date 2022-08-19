Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 0.8 %

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.