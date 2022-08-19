Scotiabank Downgrades Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Sector Underperform

Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Howard Weil lowered shares of Braskem from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

BAK stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Braskem has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braskem by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Braskem by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

