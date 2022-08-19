Scotiabank Downgrades Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Sector Underperform

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAKGet Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Howard Weil lowered shares of Braskem from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

Braskem Stock Down 0.3 %

BAK stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Braskem has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Braskem by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Braskem by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.