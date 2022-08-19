Scotiabank Trims Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Target Price to C$24.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $11.02 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
