Scotiabank Trims Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Target Price to C$24.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $11.02 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

