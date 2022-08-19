Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $188.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $179.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.79.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $169.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.57. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.87.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,972 shares of company stock worth $9,668,243. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital International Investors grew its position in Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Seagen by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

