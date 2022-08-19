Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $685,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina Trading Down 1.9 %

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $209.06 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $492.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.95 and a 200-day moving average of $270.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,483.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.