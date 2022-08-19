Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 54.4% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $45.06 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

