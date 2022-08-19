Secured MoonRat Token Tops One Day Volume of $10,145.00 (SMRAT)

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Secured MoonRat Token has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Secured MoonRat Token has a total market capitalization of $976,514.48 and $10,145.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00786834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Secured MoonRat Token
Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.
Buying and Selling Secured MoonRat Token
