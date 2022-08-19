SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Director David Pfeffer Purchases 20,000 Shares

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) Director David Pfeffer bought 20,000 shares of SeqLL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $20,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SeqLL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SeqLL Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

