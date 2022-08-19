SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Director David Pfeffer Purchases 20,000 Shares

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) Director David Pfeffer bought 20,000 shares of SeqLL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $20,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SeqLL Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SQL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SeqLL Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.80.
About SeqLL
