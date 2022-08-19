ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells $368,660.88 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NOW traded down $13.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.26. The stock had a trading volume of 979,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.72 and a 200 day moving average of $502.07. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

