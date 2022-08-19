SFL (NYSE:SFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.
SFL Stock Performance
NYSE:SFL opened at $11.32 on Friday. SFL has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.78.
SFL Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SFL’s payout ratio is 51.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SFL (SFL)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.