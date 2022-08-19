SFL (NYSE:SFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

SFL Stock Performance

NYSE:SFL opened at $11.32 on Friday. SFL has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.78.

SFL Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SFL’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SFL Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in SFL by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

