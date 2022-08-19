SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 83,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 634,071 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $11.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

