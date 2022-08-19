Shardus (ULT) Price Tops $0.15

Shardus (ULT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Shardus has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $24,610.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shardus has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Shardus coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00475383 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.54 or 0.02082388 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00227429 BTC.
About Shardus
Shardus (ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
