Shardus (ULT) Price Tops $0.15

Shardus (ULT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Shardus has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $24,610.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shardus has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Shardus coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shardus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00475383 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000334 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.54 or 0.02082388 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001817 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00227429 BTC.

About Shardus

Shardus (ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.