Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 60.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCL. TD Securities upped their target price on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Shawcor to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.17.
Shawcor Stock Up 21.3 %
Shares of TSE SCL traded up C$1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.47. 1,965,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. The stock has a market cap of C$526.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$7.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.57.
About Shawcor
Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.
