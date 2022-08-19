Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $40.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,067.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

