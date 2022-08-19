Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.42 and a beta of 2.40. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

