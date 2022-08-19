Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $701.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 164.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2,011.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

