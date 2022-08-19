Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Reduced by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,348 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 266.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Trading Down 5.4 %

SHOP traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 489,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,529,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Shopify

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

