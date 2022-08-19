Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declines By 6.4%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,710,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 16,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,853 shares of company stock worth $3,371,165 and sold 51,000 shares worth $1,832,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $40.03 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.