Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.22.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. 304,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,300. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $89.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

See Also

