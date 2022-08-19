Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LWSCF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of LWSCF stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

