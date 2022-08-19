Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$16.25 Price Target at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.34.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

SIA stock opened at C$13.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.32 and a 1-year high of C$16.16.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.18%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

