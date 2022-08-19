Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Sierra Metals Stock Performance
SMTS opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.84.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
