Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE SHI opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

