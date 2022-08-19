Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE SHI opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $27.94.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
