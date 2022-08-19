Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) EVP Mark A. Nason Sells 15,198 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.5 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,142 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,379,000 after buying an additional 621,640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,275,000 after acquiring an additional 141,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

