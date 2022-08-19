SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Up 1%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.51 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31). Approximately 45,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 409,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.31).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.99. The company has a market cap of £39.76 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.