SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,377 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.12% of SL Green Realty worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

