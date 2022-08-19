SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Cut to $15.75

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Compass Point to $15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLRC. Hovde Group reduced their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLR Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.18.

SLR Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLRC opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.31 million, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 780.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 39,612 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 72,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

