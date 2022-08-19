Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $876.26

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 876.26 ($10.59) and traded as high as GBX 958 ($11.58). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 927 ($11.20), with a volume of 122,545 shares trading hands.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 31,266.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 877.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 820.86.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

