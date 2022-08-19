SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWYUF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.04.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.08.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.