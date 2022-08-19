SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Director Buys 306,600.00 in Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) Director Robert T. Best acquired 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.65 per share, with a total value of 306,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SmartRent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at 3.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.05. SmartRent, Inc. has a one year low of 3.22 and a one year high of 15.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SMRT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 6.92.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

SmartRent Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

